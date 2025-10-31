A conversation with “ The Last Republican” Adam Kinzinger
A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Steve Schmidt's live video
Oct 31, 2025
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I'm terrified by America's fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
Steve Schmidt
