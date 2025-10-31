Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
45

A conversation with “ The Last Republican” Adam Kinzinger

A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Steve Schmidt's live video
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
and
Steve Schmidt
Oct 31, 2025
20
45
Share
Transcript
Get more from Adam Kinzinger in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture