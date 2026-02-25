Adam Kinzinger

Michael Otter
Last night's SOTU was nothing more than red meat for the MAGA crowd. Nothing we haven't heard before. Spanberger's response to your point was substantive and right on point. The rest was more of Trump's theatrics. Honestly, all of his speeches look and sound like a re-run of a bad movie.

Kari Gunderson
I purposely chose not to waste my time listening to Trump's lies and vitriol. Instead I went back and forth on live streams of alternative events from Resistance.org and MoveOn.org. This morning I read NPR's fact check and read the Dems. response by Virginia Gov. Spanberger. That was enough for me.

