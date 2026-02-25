Last night’s State of the Union was, in a very real sense, exactly what we’ve come to expect: a theatrical exercise designed to please an already convinced audience, with almost no chance of moving any voters who aren’t already in the base. In a political moment where the bar is so low that short of convulsing in a pile of his own filth Trump would get a pass, this performance hit the baseline and nothing more.

President Trump took nearly an hour and 48 minutes — the longest address to a joint session of Congress in history — to do what he’s done before: make grandiose claims about the economy, celebrate culture-war victories, and castigate Democrats as enemies of the people. But here’s the blunt truth: it won’t change any minds outside his core supporters. The rest of the country, by most polls, remains skeptical about his handling of inflation, costs, and everyday life.

That’s not an accident. Last night wasn’t aimed at persuading moderates or independents — it was a pep rally. The crowded applause lines, the symbolic gestures, the heavy reliance on feel-good moments with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey champions, and the awards handed out in the chamber all served the same purpose: galvanize the base and create optics.

Credit where it’s due: the inclusion of two Medals of Honor — especially to a 100-year-old Korean War veteran — was truly humbling. Those are real stories of sacrifice and valor that transcend politics. My only wish is that, as is tradition, he would have read more of the citations rather than treating these moments like props in a political infomercial.

And this brings us back to the core problem: when you paper over a divisive performance with sports teams and military medals, it’s a sign that substantive policy discussion has taken a back seat to spectacle. It felt less like a governance speech and more like an awards show with a political agenda.

On the other side of the chamber, Democrats largely stayed out of the story — and strategically so. Rather than becoming fodder for a rowdy floor fight, the party’s official response by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was disciplined and focused. She offered a clear contrast on economic realities and affordability, even if the canned applause that punctuated it felt like a minor distraction.

Spanberger didn’t have Trump’s megaphone or nearly two hours in the spotlight, but she didn’t need to. Her rebuttal was, in its way, more substantive because it asked voters a straightforward question: is this “golden age” life actually better for you and your family? And while pundits will parse every line, the success of a response isn’t in fanfare — it’s in whether it helps define the contrast for voters who are still undecided.

Here’s where we land: last night doesn’t move the needle in any decisive way. It won’t flip swing voters. It won’t magically solve the discontent voters feel walking through Costco or filling up at the pump. It won’t erase the fact that Democrats’ midterm prospects still look stronger than they have in years, and it won’t dramatically alter the trajectory toward what many are calling a blue wave this November.

In short: last night accomplished its limited objectives — and no more than that.

Share