A Message To All of You

Adam Kinzinger
Apr 24, 2025
This week I’ve been asked by alot of people, in desperation, what to do and if we will be ok. I want to answer honestly, and the honest answer is, well, I don’t know. I’m generally optimistic using history as my guide, but I also realize this is quick and unprecedented. So I want to recognize that, and have us all remember what we’re fighting for, and that the battle is worth it.

I also have been surprised, pleasantly, to see that in just under 100 days, millions of American’s have taken to the streets. We will escalate as they do. I believe we will win and be heroes.

But I wanted to share this message with all of you, in this community. We really are making a difference! Hit the share button too please!

Adam

