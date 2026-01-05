Video for paid subscribers follows

The most alarming detail to emerge from the aftermath of Nicolás Maduro’s removal is not a troop movement, a policy dispute, or even the still-unclear plan for Venezuela’s future. It is this: according to reporting today, Donald Trump privately considered backing María Corina Machado as Venezuela’s leader—until she won the Nobel Peace Prize and did not decline it for him. (Reported today in Washington Post)

That was enough.

If this reporting is accurate, it tells us something profoundly disturbing about how power is being exercised. Decisions that will shape the lives of millions of Venezuelans—and potentially cost American lives—are being filtered through the ego of a man so thin-skinned that personal grievance outweighs strategy, stability, or consequence.

That alone should stop us cold.

To be clear, Nicolás Maduro was a brutal dictator and a fugitive from U.S. justice, indicted twice by American grand juries on drug trafficking charges. His removal by U.S. forces was executed with professionalism and precision, and Venezuela is unquestionably better off without him. The men and women of the U.S. military did what they were asked to do, and they did it well.

But military competence does not absolve civilian leadership of recklessness—especially when that leadership appears to be driven by vanity and spite.

The question now confronting the United States is not whether Maduro deserved to go. It is whether the person making decisions about what comes next possesses the maturity, discipline, and psychological steadiness required to navigate one of the most complex post-authoritarian environments in the hemisphere.

Nothing in Trump’s behavior suggests that he does.

Instead of sober deliberation, we hear slogans. “We are not afraid of boots on the ground, if we have to,” Trump said—language that should terrify anyone who remembers the last time America treated occupation as an afterthought. “Boots on the ground” is not bravado. It is a commitment to station American troops inside a sovereign nation, exposing them to insurgency, criminal violence, and mission creep—often without a clear end state.

What would those troops be doing? Building democracy? Policing armed militias? Protecting oil infrastructure? Even now, the administration cannot speak with one voice.

This confusion is not accidental. It is what happens when policy is improvised around impulse rather than designed around outcomes.

Trump’s fixation on foreign oil fields is well documented. He has openly mused about taking Syria’s oil. He argued the U.S. should have seized Iraq’s oil as “compensation” for removing Saddam Hussein—a war that cost over 4,000 American lives and more than $2.8 trillion. Afghanistan, which had no oil at all, consumed another $2.3 trillion and over 2,500 service members before collapsing back into Taliban rule.

In every case, we knew how to win the opening act. We had no coherent plan for what followed.

Venezuela presents all the same dangers—multiplied. Armed militias loyal to the old regime. Mafia-style criminal networks embedded in the economy. Communist guerrilla groups operating in the west. A fractured military, some elements of which could retreat into the jungle and wage a sustained insurgency against any foreign presence.

The terrain alone should sober any planner. Venezuela’s mountainous jungle is vast, unforgiving, and ideal for irregular warfare. Having flown support missions over similar terrain in neighboring Colombia, I can attest that it is among the most challenging environments imaginable for sustained military operations.

And yet we are meant to believe that this can be managed cleanly by an administration whose decision-making is reportedly derailed by resentment over a Nobel Prize.

This is not a character flaw. It is a national security problem.

A president who cannot tolerate perceived slights, who views global leadership through the lens of personal validation, is not equipped to oversee regime change, stabilization, or democratic transition. History does not forgive pettiness when it masquerades as power.

There are responsible paths forward. The United States can support Venezuelans as they rebuild democratic institutions. We can provide economic assistance and technical expertise. We can apply diplomatic and economic pressure where appropriate. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested leveraging sanctions and oil-tanker blockades rather than military occupation—an approach that at least acknowledges reality.

What we must not do is attempt to “run” Venezuela, as Trump has suggested. We have tried that elsewhere. It has failed every time.

Maduro is gone. That is not nothing. But it does not justify handing Venezuela’s future—and America’s credibility—to a man whose emotional immaturity is now inseparable from U.S. foreign policy.

World affairs cannot be governed by wounded pride. If they are, the stain will not be limited to Trump’s legacy. It will belong to all of us who knew better and said nothing.

