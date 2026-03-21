Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Joan Bergman's avatar
Joan Bergman
22m

Your former republican colleagues should be ashamed of themselves. How can they continue to enable this sociopath?

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Kay's avatar
Kay
16m

Thank you, Adam, for putting into words what we all are feeling. I was shocked by Mueller's death and horrified by the response of the president. RIP, Robert Mueller.

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