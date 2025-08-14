Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
2h

I have only one question: What will need to take place to entice other MAGAs to defect?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Gorecki's avatar
Laura Gorecki
2hEdited

Will people transfer their allegiance to someone else once Trump is gone, or is their loyalty specifically to him? Is there someone else he will “pass the torch” to that people will follow just as blindly? Or can we hope that it dies with him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture