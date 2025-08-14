Happy Thursday!



Many of you saw and enjoyed my interview with Rich Logis, the founder of leaving MAGA. I noticed on that there were many follow-up questions. So I wanted to do something a little different, an ask me anything for Rich, in the form of an interview where I will ask him your questions.

I think one of the best ways to understand how to defend our country against MAGA is to understand MAGA. There is not a leader on any battlefield that DOESN’T study their opponent. Rich is the best to help us through that. I will also be interviewing another man who left MAGA and was involved in January 6th in the next few days to share with you.

So leave your questions here, and I will consolidate and get to as many of them as I can with Rich.



Adam



