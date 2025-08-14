A Special Ask Me Anything With Rich Logis.
What is your question for the founder of Leaving MAGA?
Happy Thursday!
Many of you saw and enjoyed my interview with Rich Logis, the founder of leaving MAGA. I noticed on that there were many follow-up questions. So I wanted to do something a little different, an ask me anything for Rich, in the form of an interview where I will ask him your questions.
I think one of the best ways to understand how to defend our country against MAGA is to understand MAGA. There is not a leader on any battlefield that DOESN’T study their opponent. Rich is the best to help us through that. I will also be interviewing another man who left MAGA and was involved in January 6th in the next few days to share with you.
So leave your questions here, and I will consolidate and get to as many of them as I can with Rich.
Adam
I have only one question: What will need to take place to entice other MAGAs to defect?
Will people transfer their allegiance to someone else once Trump is gone, or is their loyalty specifically to him? Is there someone else he will “pass the torch” to that people will follow just as blindly? Or can we hope that it dies with him?