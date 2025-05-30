Heath Mayo is the founder of Principles First, an organization focused on fixing out democracy and bringing health back into our politics. I really enjoyed this conversation about what has happened and why Principles first has been so successful!
Adam Kinzinger and Heath Mayo
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
May 30, 2025
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I'm terrified by America's fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
Appears in episode
Heath Mayo
Writes Heath's Substack Subscribe
