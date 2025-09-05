Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
20

Adam Kinzinger and Michael Wood

A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Michael Wood's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
and
Michael Wood
Sep 05, 2025
8
20
Share
Transcript

Michael Wood was the guest column on Wednesday, so we discuss that and much more. Be sure to follow him

Michael Wood

Thank you

Dr. Ron Campbell PsyD, ThD.
,
Brandi H
,
Claire
,
Ray Long
,
Betsy Robinson
, and many others for tuning in.

Share

Get more from Adam Kinzinger in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture