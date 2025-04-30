When you’ve been in Washington long enough, you start to think you’ve seen every flavor of corruption. But then something like Kalshi comes along to remind you: no, the grift can always get worse. And now, it’s being gamified.

Kalshi, a betting platform that lets people wager on real-world events — everything from the weather to inflation to geopolitical crises — has crossed a dangerous new line. It now allows betting on political events. We’re not talking about fantasy football here. We’re talking about markets where you can bet actual money on things like:

What the U.S. tariff rates will be,

Whether a sitting senator will visit Syria before July,

The probability of new legislation passing,

And even election outcomes.

And who joined Kalshi as an advisor in January? Donald Trump Jr. You really can’t make this stuff up.

The idea of a betting market tied to politics might sound like harmless novelty to some. To me, it’s a ticking time bomb. Imagine the incentive structure this creates:

A senator who can influence foreign policy — and knows someone will make money if a certain action happens or doesn’t happen.

A White House advisor with insight into pending executive orders.

A congressional aide with early knowledge of a trade deal.

Now imagine any of those people — or their friends, donors, or well-placed insiders — placing bets, or worse, manipulating events to cash out.

You don’t need a wild imagination. You just need to understand Washington.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just ethically dubious. It’s dangerous. It transforms governance into a gambling parlor, where the outcomes aren’t just about policy, but profit.

Do we really want government decisions that impact millions of lives — farmers, small business owners, working families — being used as chips on a table for the political elite?

You think the corruption we’ve seen is bad now? Wait until politicians or their buddies start literally betting on their own votes.

The fact that Donald Trump Jr. is now on Kalshi’s board should tell you everything you need to know. This isn’t about market efficiency. It’s about turning our democracy into a game show.

Trump Jr. has spent years spreading misinformation, eroding trust in our institutions, and playing the politics of division for clicks and cash. Now he’s helping build a platform where powerful people can potentially monetize the chaos they create.

And just like his father, he’s counting on people being too distracted — or too cynical — to stop it.

This isn’t innovation. It’s corruption with a new coat of paint.

Kalshi and those behind it are trying to normalize a system where your elected officials can effectively profit off the decisions they make — or the disasters they provoke.

This is why people don’t trust politics. This is why they think the system is rigged. Because platforms like Kalshi, with enablers like Donald Trump Jr., are trying to rig it in real-time.

Congress needs to step in immediately. If we still believe in public service — not self-service — we need to ban political betting markets outright. Not regulate them. Not study them. Ban them.

Otherwise, we’ll be watching our democracy get auctioned off, one wager at a time.

We need to remember: a republic is not a game. And if we let it become one, we’ll all lose.

