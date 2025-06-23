Adam Kinzinger

Sioux Fleming
18mEdited

This is more to what you’ll speak of next than what you said here but I’d like your thoughts on two topics: first, the legality of Trump bombing Iran without getting congressional approval and second, the senate parliamentarian’s recent rulings striking down of the provisions of the BBB, specifically trying to take away the ability for the court to hold the administration in contempt and the various immigrations provisions.

With respect to what you said here, while I don’t disagree in principal, our excellent healthcare system is out of financial reach for many of us. Our higher ed is also increasingly unaffordable for many or comes with massive debt in the way of student loans. Our supply chain is fragile, a point driven home by TACO and his tariff threats. That doesn’t mean I think it’s bad, just flawed.

Donald Lipkis
Donald Lipkis
14m

Nice to have a positive message to start off the week.

