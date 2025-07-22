Adam Kinzinger

Sylvia Maconaghy
7hEdited

So many people believe that food banks are for the “lazy”. I’ve volunteered at a food bank I know many of the people were working and working more than one job. It’s impossible to live on minimum wage. Many seniors that live on social security also use food banks. One thing that people can do is to donate to their local food banks. It’s only going to get worse.

3 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
Anita Butler
7h

Adam is there anything that can stop this cruelty? Last week I heard Adam Schiff interviewed and he was telling how all of Congress both Democrats and Republicans are being threatened, including their families etc. He said when he began in the Senate this was a rare occurrence. Now it is always. What chance do we have when Trump and his cabinet and staff operate this way. I do understand why people fold under threats but is there nothing that can be done? Thank you for what you do. You have a beautiful family.

1 reply by Adam Kinzinger
109 more comments...

