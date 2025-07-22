The evidence is piling up. Across the country — and often in the shadows — Trump Administration policies are causing the very death and suffering we were warned about. And it’s happening so consistently, and with such secrecy, that it’s hard not to conclude this quiet violence is the point.

A prime example: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) jailed a nine-year-old boy with cancer for a month. He was held alongside his mother and sister, despite the fact that they were all in the country legally. They were only released after a media outcry and the intervention of volunteer lawyers.

It gets worse. So far this year, over a dozen people have died after being arrested and detained by ICE. In New York, immigrant detainees report receiving just one meal a day — sometimes infested with maggots. They describe dangerously overcrowded cells and being denied basic hygiene. In Florida, similar conditions prevail at the administration’s new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center, where detainees are subjected to sleep deprivation under lights kept on 24/7.

Administration officials claim they’re only targeting violent criminals. The reality? Between 65 and 75 percent of those detained have committed no such crimes. Under prior administrations, these individuals would have been processed and released pending immigration court hearings. Now, overwhelmed detention centers are packed with hundreds of families — including children — held indefinitely.

The suffering doesn’t stop there. Trump’s $11 billion in cuts to public health clinics and disease prevention programs are hitting just as the country faces its worst measles outbreak since 1992. With public health workers sidelined, a disease that can cause brain damage, deafness, blindness, and death continues to spread.

And while sickness rises, hunger grows. Trump’s cuts to food bank assistance are worsening the crisis for struggling families. With demand at record highs and food prices climbing, food banks are running dry. If you think this is minor, consider that in 2023, the Department of Agriculture reported 13.5 percent of households experienced low or very low food security — with half sometimes lacking enough food to eat.

The true impact of food bank cuts is yet to be measured, but once the 2025 Trump budget kicks in, record demand will only rise as deeper cuts to anti-hunger programs take hold.

No review of Trump’s deadly policies is complete without mentioning his gutting of USAID’s food and medicine shipments to the world’s poorest countries. Though the administration won’t admit it, reliable studies estimate these cuts have caused 350,000 deaths — with another 100 dying every hour from malnutrition and treatable diseases like tuberculosis. (TB, by the way, is on the rise here at home, adding to the burden on underfunded public health agencies.)

As people die, fall ill, or go hungry, America’s global reputation erodes. With ICE’s cruelty and the construction of camps that increasingly resemble concentration camps, we’ve forfeited any credibility on human rights. We’re abandoning the vulnerable at home and abroad. Day by day, the United States is becoming America the Cruel.

P.S.

In a final indignity, we learned that Trump’s cuts to FEMA forced mass layoffs at emergency call centers — right as catastrophic floods hit Texas. On Monday alone, over 80 percent of calls for help went unanswered because the administration prioritized pennies saved over lives lost.

