Announcement: Pre-Order “That's What Heroes Do” — A Children's Book About the Heroes All Around Us

I’m thrilled to share some exciting news with you all. My new children’s book, That’s What Heroes Do, is now available for pre-order, with the official launch coming on May 5th.

This book was inspired by my time as an Air Force pilot and the incredible people I served alongside. But it’s not just about soldiers or first responders, it’s about all the heroes who make our communities stronger every single day.

As I’ve watched my son Christian grow up, I’ve noticed our country sometimes forgets to honor the people who hold it together.

I don’t want Christian, or any other child, to think that heroism is something distant. I want them to know it’s a daily choice, and that they can make it too.

That’s What Heroes Do shows that heroism isn’t just about grand gestures. It’s about kindness, service, and putting others first. It’s about the everyday people who choose to lift others up.

Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, teacher, or someone who believes in raising kids who understand kindness, courage and sacrifice, this book is for you.

Pre-order your copy here:

https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/kinzinger/

As always, I appreciate all of your support. Let’s inspire the next generation of American heroes!

—Adam

