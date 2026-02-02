Ask Me Anything

I’m opening this up for an AMA.

Drop your questions in the comments—about politics, democracy, national security, the media, or anything else on your mind. Id definitely encourage if you want some behind the scenes, or what I would know as a former Congressman that you maybe interested in. I’ll read through them and select 15 questions that reflect a broad range of perspectives and topics.

I’ll respond to those questions in a dedicated post for paid subscribers, as an added feature and a way to go deeper than the usual format allows.

If you’ve ever wanted to ask something directly—challenge an assumption, push back, or dig into how I’m thinking about a moment like this—now’s the time.

Looking forward to the questions.

Share