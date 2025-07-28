Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Christine Heinrichs
Excellent summary of the direction Trump is taking the country, even if a majority oppose him. I've been surprised at the wealthy and powerful institutions that have acceded power to him. Preet Barara and his law firm, and others, are fighting back, and winning. By speaking out on every level, we support those with greater influence. A group of us will pressure our local government at its next (August 14) meeting to adopt a resolution opposing ICE raids. California State Senate has already adopted one.

Lynette Crain
Thanks for sharing just how Trump has legally manipulated our justice system, Adam. It is a disgrace how our country has been completely hamstrung by litigious leadership. Anyone interested in learning a very abbreviated background on Roy Cohn should watch "The Apprentice" movie. Cohn taught Trump the three basic tenets he still uses today: 1) Attack! Attack! Attack! 2)Deny! Deny! Deny! 3)Regardless of outcome, always claim it as a win. It has been a simple and very effective, albeit evil, game plan that is ruining our democracy. When we emerge from this, I pray the next cycle of elected officials will immediately put safeguards into place that will slow down billionaires from buying our government.

