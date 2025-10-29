Big Announcement! The Last Republican, OUT NOW!

Finally, after a long wait, in cooperation with Meidas Touch Studios….The Last Republican is now out on demand on all platforms! Go take a look and let me know what you think in the comments! Ill attach the links. I have no ownership stake in this film besides the fact that I think it is a very important narrative of the need for our Pro-Democracy coalition.
You can view on your tv by searching, or:
Google Play: Click here
YouTube TV: click here
ITunes/Apple TV: Click Here
Amazon: Click Here
You can buy your Last Republican shirt here: The Last Republican