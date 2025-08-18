Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Brief Video Update

Adam Kinzinger
Aug 18, 2025
Hey guys. Difficult to tell what came of the meetings today, I think more clarity will come over the next few days. So here is a brief update!

Stay tuned this week for a very special interview I did.

Adam

