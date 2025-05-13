Adam Kinzinger

Conversation With Steve Bezner

The role of the evangelical church in the rise of Trump, and how it can get its groove back
May 13, 2025
Hey everyone. I had a conversation yesterday with

Steve Bezner
who is also on substack. He was my former pastor, and understands as much as anyone how and why the evangelical church fell for Trump and how it can get back to its roots. I share alot about my own faith journey and struggles, and I think its an interesting conversation whether you share our faith or not. To understand the answer to the question I get the most: “what happened to the Republican Party,” understanding this dynamic is essential.

Please if you have any interest in this and how the church can get back to being a force for good, please follow Steve:

Steve Bezner
. I hope you enjoy and find this as insightful as I did!

Adam

