Dan Osborn: How an Independent Can Win in Nebraska and Fight for Working People

Union roots, income inequality, and why breaking free from party politics matters now more than ever, especially in Nebraska
Adam Kinzinger
Aug 12, 2025
This week I sat down with Dan Osborn, independent candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, for a conversation that cuts through the noise. We talked about his union roots and why strong unions matter more than ever, the growing crisis of income inequality, and how an independent can win in Nebraska — a race he nearly pulled off last time. Dan also shared what it truly means to be independent in today’s hyper-partisan climate, and why he refuses to become “just another politician.”

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. You can visit his website and donate HERE.

Adam

