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The Chaos Is the Strategy

Let’s name what’s happening, clearly and without flinching: the exhaustion you feel is not accidental. The whiplash of daily outrages, the flood of executive orders, the relentless assault on norms and institutions — this is not governing. It is a method. Chaos is the point. Overwhelm is the weapon.

MAGA and the Republican leadership have discovered something powerful: you don’t have to defeat your opponents outright if you can simply wear them down. Make them tired. Make them cynical. Make them feel like nothing they do matters. And then wait for them to walk away.

Too many already have. And that’s the real crisis.

Because here is the hard, clarifying truth: if we simply refuse to get discouraged and quit, we have already won half the battle. Not a small half. Half. Staying in the arena, keeping our eyes open, continuing to vote and organize and talk to our neighbors — these acts of persistence are themselves a form of resistance. The other side is counting on our exhaustion. Don’t give it to them.

Make Room at the Table

Something is shifting. Look around and you’ll see it: people who were silent, or skeptical, or simply not paying attention are beginning to pay attention now. Some of them voted for MAGA. Some of them didn’t vote at all. Some of them believed the promises and are now watching those promises curdle into something they don’t recognize.

These people matter. And we need to make room for them.

This isn’t about abandoning our principles. It’s about understanding what we’re actually defending. Democracy is not a club for the already-converted. It is a system that belongs to everyone — and a pro-democracy coalition that keeps shrinking will eventually lose, no matter how right it is.

Here is a reasonable, firm standard: welcome anyone who is willing to say that MAGA was wrong. Not a perfect accounting of every past position, not ideological purity — just the basic honesty to admit that what happened was not okay, that January 6th was not okay, that cruelty dressed up as strength is not okay. That shooting Americans in the face is not okay.

That’s a wide door. It should be.

But it is not a door with no frame. People who still hold illiberal beliefs — who think some Americans belong here and some don’t, who have no regret for the attempted overturning of an election — are not yet ready to walk through it. That’s their choice to make. We can leave the light on without pretending the conditions don’t exist.

Here is something we sometimes forget: a healthy democracy is actually fun.

Not fun like a theme park. Fun like a good argument with someone you respect. Fun like discovering you were wrong about something and updating your view. Fun like sitting across from someone whose life looks nothing like yours and finding unexpected common ground.

We are not fighting for a world where everyone agrees. We are fighting for a world where disagreement is possible — where it is safe, where it is respected, where it doesn’t end with someone getting hurt or silenced or erased. That is the thing worth defending. Not our particular positions on every issue, but the very capacity to hold positions, argue for them, and change our minds.

When we welcome people who see things differently but share the commitment to democratic norms, we aren’t compromising. We are demonstrating the thing we say we believe in. We are proving that the pro-democracy coalition isn’t just another power faction — it’s an actual alternative to authoritarianism.

There is room for enormous disagreement on policy inside this coalition. On taxes, on immigration details, on education, on the role of government — reasonable people can and should argue, loudly and often.

But some things are not negotiable, and we should say them plainly:

Everyone has a place in America. Not just the people you like. Not just the people who look like you, worship like you, love like you, or vote like you. Gay and straight. Black and white and brown. Native-born and naturalized. The America worth defending is one where the law’s protections don’t depend on your identity — and where no one gets to decide that some of us are real Americans and some of us aren’t.

If someone cannot agree to that baseline, then we are not having a disagreement about policy. We are having a disagreement about whether certain people deserve to exist in public life. That is not a political difference. That is a moral one.

Strip away every argument about policy and strategy and coalition-building and ask yourself the one question that cuts through all of it:

Are we going to leave our children a better place or a worse one?

Because the things we feel so passionately about — the specific debates, the particular causes, the issues we’ve organized our identities around — none of them will matter if democracy fails. A country where elections are theater, where the press is controlled, where courts serve the powerful, where certain people are considered less than — that country will not be a place where the issues we care about are even issues anymore. They will simply be settled, by people with power, against the rest of us.

We are not just fighting for our side. We are fighting for the possibility of sides. We are fighting for the next generation to inherit a country where they can argue and vote and change things — where the future is not locked in by the decisions of people who were never held accountable to anyone.

That’s worth staying for. That’s worth fighting for. That’s worth getting back up for, every single morning, even when you’re tired.

What You Can Do, Starting Today

Staying encouraged is not passive. It is a discipline. Here is how you practice it:

Limit the doom scroll, not the engagement. There is a difference between staying informed and marinating in despair. Know what’s happening. Then close the app and do something about it.

Find your people locally. The national picture can feel overwhelming. Your city council, your school board, your state legislature — these are places where one person showing up consistently makes a visible difference.

Talk to someone outside your bubble. Not to argue, not to convert — just to listen. You may be surprised. The person you least expect might be the one who’s starting to ask the same questions you are.

Welcome the returning. When someone tells you they’ve changed their mind, resist the urge to say I told you so. Say welcome instead. Mean it. We need them.

Remember why this matters. Not in the abstract — personally. Think about the specific people in your life whose rights and dignity are on the line. Let that be more motivating than any political ideology.

The cynics want you to believe that nothing matters, that the system is broken beyond repair, that good people can’t win. They want you to believe this because a person who believes it stays home.

Don’t stay home.

We are not at the end of the American story. We are at one of its hardest chapters — and hard chapters, it turns out, are the ones that define what a country actually is. Not the easy years. These ones.

The pro-democracy coalition is larger than it has ever been. It includes people from every background, every faith tradition, every region of this country, who have looked at what authoritarianism offers and said: not this. Not here. Not on our watch.

Join them. Stay with them. And when you’re tired — and you will be tired — remember that you are not doing this for yourself alone. You are doing it for the kid who will open a history book someday and read about this moment.

Make sure they read that we showed up.

Because we will. Because we must. Because we always have.

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Remember to take a look at our NO KINGS swag for the upcoming No Kings rally on March 28th! Click Here!

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