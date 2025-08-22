Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Emergency Video: Bolton Search

Aug 22, 2025
Hey. Today is an absolutely chilling day as the descent into authoritarianism rapidly speeds up. Please see my video statement about this, and share if you could please. This is important to get out.

We’re in this together. Ill never shut up

Adam

