Transcript
Emergency Video: Chicago

Oct 09, 2025
Transcript

So I don’t want to do an article yet, because I’m beyond furious. How these people can punch down, at people who’s sin was simply not winning the “born in America” lottery is gross. Yes we need to enforce our border, of course, but to be gleeful and abusive is beyond evil

Discussion about this video

