Emergency Video: Chicago

So I don’t want to do an article yet, because I’m beyond furious. How these people can punch down, at people who’s sin was simply not winning the “born in America” lottery is gross. Yes we need to enforce our border, of course, but to be gleeful and abusive is beyond evil
I'm terrified by America's fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
