Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
192
585

Emergency Video: DC

Trump is trying to make you think he’s bigger than he is. He’s still a small man
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Aug 11, 2025
192
585
Share
Transcript

Hey guys.

Let’s address the truth and fiction behind the DC so called takeover. Bottom line: it’s bad, but it’s not an invasion. Trump wants you to think he’s bigger than he is… but he’s still a whiney small man.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture