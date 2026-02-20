Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Emergency Video: Donald Trumps Very Bad Day

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Feb 20, 2026

Not a good day for him, a great day for America and the Constitution, however this is not the end of the story. I explain.

Adam

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture