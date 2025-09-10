Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Emergency Video: Kirk Shooting

Adam Kinzinger
Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

Hey everyone. I’m home now, upon landing saw the awful news. Here’s some thoughts…let’s recommit ourselves to passionate arguments.

Adam

