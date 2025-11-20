Emergency Video: Trump Is Disgusting

Hey all I’m in DC right now for Dick Cheney‘s funeral. And I read about what Donald Trump said with regards to hanging Democrats. The contrast could not be greater. At Dick Cheney‘s funeral were people from all ends of the political spectrum. I saw Nancy Pelosi and greeted her Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, and people from all over. Certainly a significant number of people disagreed with Dick Cheney, but they respected his service. To then see the contrast with what Trump says just reminds us why we are in this fight. God bless all of you and take solace in the fact that I believe Donald Trump knows that his days are numbered. I’ll catch you when I’m back home.
