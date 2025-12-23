As we head into the end of the year, I want to close out and open things up with an Ask Me Anything. If you’ve ever had a question you’ve wanted to ask—about politics, the work I’m doing now, what really happens behind the scenes, or how I think about decisions, failures, and tradeoffs, where I’ve changed my mind and why, etc—this is the moment. Drop your questions in the comments below. I’ll read through all of them and combine as many as I can into about 15 substantive responses, rather than quick throwaway answers. My goal is to actually be useful, honest, and thoughtful, not just reactive.

This AMA is primarily for paid members, because that support is what makes the time and depth possible—but I’ll include a handful of answers for free subscribers as well. I hope to have them out between Christmas and New Years. If you’re curious about the process behind writing, media, business, political life, leaving Congress, lessons learned the hard way, or anything you think your own life or work could benefit from, ask it. Or current policy questions. These end-of-year conversations tend to be the most meaningful ones, and if you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this is a good window into what deeper access here looks like. I’m grateful you’re here, and I’m looking forward to your questions! (Maybe even a few for Sofia!)

God Bless you all!



Adam

