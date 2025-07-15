Epstein Epstein Epstein

Adam Kinzinger

Hey guys. I wanted to go live on the question of Epstein as many people don’t understand the power this has on the right and why it can be so dangerous for Donald Trump. I also get into some advice about how the Democrat should use this to tear them apart…take a listen!

