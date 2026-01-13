Adam Kinzinger

Mara Lesemann
9h

Excellent column, as usual.

I often use my (white) dad vs the (Black) dad of a high school classmate as an example.

My dad was raised in a working class family in NJ. His dad drove a truck & his mom cleaned people's houses and worked in a bakery. After 3 years of college (on a basketball scholarship), my dad joined the Army. He knew he'd be drafted eventually (this was 1954), and the GI Bill would help him pay for law school. That all worked as planned, and he used the GI Bill also to get a low interest rate mortgage so he & my mom could buy their first, tiny home to raise us 3 girls.

My friend's dad also served in the US Army. But as a Black man in the south, with skill as a mechanic that he acquired during his service, he was denied the GI Bill loan that would have enabled him to open his own small business. He ultimately moved to NJ, but still was unable to get the veterans' support that he deserved. He and his wife raised 4 children, one of whom was my high school classmate. And while he has been quite successful, and his daughter even more so, he had to work extra hard every step of the way because his dad was held back from success.

My sisters and I benefited directly, both financially and socially, from the support that the government gave my dad. We got that leg up because we were white. That benefit carries directly forward, generation to generation.

Dano Pierce
9h

This is part of the Great Replacement Theory. The very idea that whites have suffered racial discrimination if complete hogwash. I am 72 and remember how Black Americans,Native American adn Hispanic Americans were treated, how they were stereotyped in media, movies and in school. I did not have any black j kids in my school though there black families in town which I did not know about until I was a teen. I saw discrimination action. I witnessed the Civil Rights Movement. Even after that black were still discriminated against as well as other minorities. So poor sniffling white guys who think they were note treated fairly, boo hoo! Get a life.

