Sylvia Maconaghy
Apr 23

I’m live in your old district in Northern Illinois. When I drive through Dekalb County and down to LaSalle County I still see all the Farmers for Trump signs in farm yards. I always wonder what it will take for them to wake up. I guess when I see for sale signs and foreclosure signs next to their Trump signs I’ll know.

Tai
Apr 23

I would love to see Adam moving back to Illinois and succeed Dick Durbin as a conservative Democrat. I know it is a fantasy but we need the party to be as big tent as possible.

