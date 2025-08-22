Today the FBI raided John Bolton’s home and office, claiming he mishandled classified material and disclosed secrets in his book. If that sounds familiar, it should. We’ve been down this road before, and the pattern is unmistakable.

Bolton has been one of Donald Trump’s most unflinching critics, especially on foreign policy. Most recently, he rightly called Trump’s Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin a humiliation for the United States. And that, in this new era of political retribution, is enough to make you a target. It’s not a coincidence that the raid happened now. It’s punishment disguised as law enforcement.

I can attest to the truth of what Bolton wrote in his book. When Trump floated the idea of lifting a sanctions provision in an upcoming bill on China’s ZTE just because Xi Jinping asked him to—and because he considered Xi a personal friend—I was in the room. I heard it. Bolton told the truth. That’s what makes this even more chilling. They aren’t raiding him because he lied. They’re raiding him because he told the truth.

The defenders of this action are already parroting lines that sound eerily familiar. Kash Patel tweeted “nobody is above the law,” the same phrase thrown around when Trump was finally indicted for hoarding classified documents. But that leaves us with only two possible conclusions if we pretend that the charges are correct. Either this raid on Bolton is a gross abuse of power, weaponized as political retribution, or it is an admission by Trump’s allies that his own indictment for mishandling classified documents was absolutely legitimate. You don’t get to have it both ways.

And let’s remember the facts. The FBI didn’t raid Trump after a casual dispute. They asked for his cooperation for over a year. They gave him every chance to do the right thing. Instead, he lied, stalled, and literally ordered boxes to be moved in order to hide classified documents. That is obstruction of justice in its purest form. To equate that behavior with Bolton writing an unflattering memoir that exposed Trump’s foreign policy recklessness is laughable. Yet that’s exactly what they’re trying to do.

Make no mistake: this is authoritarianism, plain and simple. It is an attempt to send a message to anyone who dares speak out against Trump. You may not be convicted, but your life will be turned upside down. Your family will suffer. Your reputation will be smeared. The real goal is to chill dissent, to intimidate anyone who might think about exposing the rot.

Bolton will not be convicted. The case is weak, flimsy, and transparently political. But the damage is in the spectacle. The chilling effect is the point. If they can raid a former National Security Advisor, they can raid anyone who stands in their way.

And here’s what must be said loudly and without hesitation: the next administration, whatever its party, must hold accountable anyone who abuses their power today. If you are an FBI official, a political operative, or a willing participant in this corruption, know that your actions will not fade into the background when Trump is gone. They will be remembered. They will be scrutinized. Those who weaponize justice for political gain should face consequences as a matter of principle. This should not be whispered—it should be stated clearly by anyone who aspires to lead in the future. If you want power in America, you must pledge that you will not tolerate the abuse of power by those who came before you. That is the only way to restore trust.

That’s why we cannot shrink back. We must fight back against this corruption and call it out for what it is. Shame them. Hold them accountable. Authoritarianism only wins when good people go silent.

History has a long memory. In the future, no one will admit to ever supporting Trump. His name will be a stain, a symbol of cowardice, corruption, and national disgrace. But the stain only fades if we refuse to look away today. If we let this pass in silence, then the intimidation works, and democracy weakens. That’s the real trial we face—not Bolton’s, but our own.

