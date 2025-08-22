Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Melissa Ramin
1h

Thank you. Hope you run for office again. I'm another former Republican, permanently "Unaffiliated" or "Independent" since the first DJT nomination.

Darrell Smith
1h

I have Bolton's book about trying to keep an idiot from destroying America's foreign policy: The Room Where It Happened. I have to side with Bolton even though he is a flaming hawk. The world is full of Putins and Kims.

Trump has no respect for anyone or anything. He knows more about it all in his own mind. This is a bad sign, and who is next? Yourself or Liz Cheney? The Clintons, Obamas, or Bidens?

As I say, cut off the head and the snake will die.

