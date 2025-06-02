“The whole world’s watching!”

That chant, once echoed by protesters demanding justice, now feels like an ominous reminder. Because today, the whole world is watching — and they don’t like what they see.

Under Donald Trump’s “leadership,” America has taken a dark turn. A nation once viewed as a welcoming beacon is increasingly seen as hostile territory. That point was made loud and clear when Hong Kong’s top official, John Lee, announced his city would welcome international university students deported by the United States.

Lee pointed out that Asians appear to make up the majority of those having their visas revoked. He implied that U.S. policy has become discriminatory toward minorities and declared that Hong Kong would “do all our best to facilitate and assist any students who have suffered from this [discriminatory] and unfair treatment.”

Tens of thousands of students from countries like India, China, Korea, and Pakistan come to the U.S. for world-class education, particularly in science and technology. America benefits enormously when these talented individuals stay, become professionals, and eventually citizens. They help fill critical talent gaps and often become cultural bridges between nations. Even those who return home carry with them stories of American opportunity and freedom. It's a win-win: we gain innovators and allies, and we burnish our global image.

But now that legacy is being eroded.

Although the Trump administration hasn’t released official figures, estimates suggest that upwards of 7,000 foreign students are under threat of deportation — with more likely to follow. But it’s not just the numbers. It’s the message: America doesn’t need you. And increasingly, the world is responding in kind — we don’t need you either.

To be clear, not all scrutiny is unwarranted. Bans on students directly affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or other authoritarian regimes are not inherently wrong. In many cases, such students are required to steal intellectual property or report back to their government as a condition of travel. National security must be protected, and vigilance against state-directed espionage is valid — but blanket suspicion against all foreign students is not. There’s a difference between targeted intelligence work and broad xenophobia.

Yet Trump’s approach doesn’t draw that line. It fosters a general atmosphere of suspicion and hostility — one that’s being felt around the world. In Britain — our closest ally — faith in the so-called “special relationship” is crumbling. A recent Ipsos poll found that 70 percent of Britons no longer believe their country shares a unique bond with the U.S. One British respondent called their nation’s relationship with America “abject subservience.” Increasingly, British policymakers are looking to the European Union, not Washington, for trade and security partnerships — especially when it comes to supporting Ukraine. As the U.S. retreats into isolation, others are stepping up.

Even American brands are feeling the backlash. Tesla — led by Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency slashed foreign aid and whose personal behavior has included Nazi-style gestures — has seen a 49 percent drop in sales in Europe. Chinese electric vehicle makers are now capturing more of that market. In some places, retailers have even begun tagging U.S. goods with black stars — a quiet signal to consumers: boycott this.

Tourism is down too. Experts predict our hospitality sector will lose up to $24 billion this year, as foreign visitors steer clear. Some are expressing their political disapproval with their wallets. Others fear harassment at our borders.

And they’re not wrong to worry. Customs officials are now inspecting social media accounts and demanding explanations for posted opinions. Travelers are being flagged and denied entry based on political views — including criticism of Israel. Even returning American citizens have reported politically charged questioning. These are not the actions of a free, confident country. They’re the behaviors of an insecure one lashing out.

The worst part? These decisions aren’t coming from governments — they’re coming from individuals. Tourists, students, consumers, and business leaders are making deeply personal choices to turn their backs on us.

It didn’t have to be this way.

America’s strength has always come from its openness. From the promise that you could arrive here with nothing but a dream — and find the freedom to build a life. That promise made us the envy of the world.

But Trump’s policies are sending a different message: Stay out. Stay silent. Stay scared. And the world is responding in kind.

Unless we course-correct, we’ll pay a steep price — not just in dollars, but in diminished trust, influence, and respect. It’s not too late to reclaim our standing. But it starts with remembering who we are — and who we aspire to be.

