Last night, videos hit social media showing Kash Patel in Milan celebrating with Team USA men’s hockey after their gold-medal win. It had all the energy you’d expect from a championship locker room — beer spraying, chants, big smiles, the kind of moment athletes dream about their whole lives. If that were the entire story, I would not care. Public officials are allowed to be human. They are allowed to celebrate an victory. There is nothing scandalous about enjoying a win for your country, in and of itself.

The issue is not the partying. The issue is the plane.

Reports indicate Patel flew to Italy on a Justice Department aircraft, with the trip described as including meetings with Italian officials and security coordination around the Olympics. The FBI has said it was not a personal trip and that any personal portion would be reimbursed. If that is true, then provide the itinerary. Detail the meetings. Clarify the security purpose. Document any reimbursement. Transparency is not complicated when everything is on the level.

What makes this controversial is not that Kash drank a beer. It is that taxpayer-funded resources appear to have given access to a moment that, at least visually, looked far more like a VIP perk than a FBI job. The American people are right to ask whether government aircraft, security footprints, and official time are being used appropriately. That question is not partisan. It is foundational.

When I was serving in Congress, the GOP treated government spending like a moral battleground. We voted hundreds of times on amendments to cut funding, restrict travel, defund aircraft, and eliminate what were framed as unnecessary perks. If something had wings and smelled like convenience, there was a member ready with an amendment to ground it. The rhetoric was clear and consistent: taxpayer dollars are sacred, and public officials should live under stricter scrutiny than the people who pay them.

That culture has disappeared.

The same movement that once railed against government excess now shrugs when one of its own appears to benefit from the trappings of power. The principles were never supposed to change depending on who held the office. Either we believe in fiscal restraint and ethical boundaries, or we do not. The standard cannot be that waste and indulgence are immoral when the other party does it but harmless when our side does.

This is part of a broader transformation that has taken place in the modern conservative movement. What was once sold as a crusade for limited government has increasingly morphed into something that resembles celebrity culture. Politics has become less about governance and more about access, optics, and proximity to fame. Being seen in the right room, with the right people, at the right moment has become currency.

There is a psychological component to this shift. For years, much of the energy fueling the movement was rooted in resentment — resentment at cultural exclusion, resentment at not being considered elite or influential, resentment at not being invited. Now that some of its leaders occupy the most powerful offices in the country, there is an unmistakable hunger to enjoy the symbols of status that once seemed out of reach. The backstage pass, the locker room photo, the viral clip — these are consumed not as incidental moments but as proof of arrival.

That is what makes this episode revealing. It is not about whether a public official can enjoy a celebration. It is about whether holding high office is viewed as a solemn responsibility or as a reward. The Director of the FBI holds one of the most sensitive positions in American government. That role carries immense authority and immense trust. It demands restraint and a constant awareness that the resources attached to the office belong to the American people, not to the individual occupying it.

If the trip to Italy was essential for law enforcement coordination and Olympic security, then the documentation should reflect that clearly. If any portion of it was personal, then reimbursement should be complete and transparent. What cannot happen is a casual blending of official power and personal access with the expectation that supporters will look the other way because they enjoy the optics.

Republicans once understood that small ethical lapses, or even the appearance of indulgence, erode public trust. Trust does not disappear all at once. It erodes through normalization — through the quiet acceptance of perks, the dismissal of questions, and the gradual lowering of standards.

The controversy here is not about beer in a locker room. It is about whether we still believe that taxpayer dollars require justification. It is about whether public office is a stewardship or a status symbol. It is about whether the values we once claimed to hold still mean anything when they are inconvenient.

If we abandon those values simply because the optics are fun and the crowd is cheering, then we have not reformed government. We have turned it into a stage.

And let’s not even mention the obvious, if this was a Democrat, Foxnews would be covering this 24/7 and bringing in all their contributors. Clearly.

