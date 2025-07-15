From Space to the Senate: Why Terry Virts Believes the Center Can Win in Texas

I’ve spoken with a lot of leaders in my time — generals, politicians, activists — but few have had a better vantage point on our country than Terry Virts.

Literally.

As a former NASA astronaut and commander of the International Space Station, Terry’s seen the world from 250 miles above. And now, he’s setting his sights on something arguably tougher: Texas politics.

In this exclusive interview, Terry and I talk about his mission to bring a common-sense, unapologetically centrist voice to the U.S. Senate. We discuss how his leadership experience, service to country, and real-world perspective inform his campaign — and why he believes Democrats can win in Texas without pretending to be Republicans or running to the far left.

In an era of division, it’s refreshing to hear from someone who’s grounded in reality — and focused on results.

This is a conversation about courage, service, and the future of one of America’s most watched Senate race.

