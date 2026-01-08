From the Inside Out: A New Political Conversation

At the risk of tone deafness, I have decided to still go ahead and publish this. Zach and I recorded right before news of the shooting came out. There are still many important things happening worthy of discussion…. Adam

This is the start of something new—and something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. This new year I will be rolling out more value.

The goal here is simple: provide more content, better content, and content that actually helps make sense of what’s happening in our politics right now. Not just the headlines, not just the outrage cycle, but real context, real experience, and honest conversation about where we are and where we’re headed.

You’ll notice I’m not doing this alone.

I’m joined by Zach, who was my communications director more than a decade ago—back when politics still felt hard, but not completely unmoored from reality. Since then, he’s gone on to serve in senior communications roles on Capitol Hill, at party committees, and at super PACs. He’s one of the smartest political operatives in the game, and he now helps run my work at Country First.

More importantly, he brings perspective. The kind that comes from being inside the machine, watching it break, and then deciding what matters enough to fight for on the other side of that break.

Please let me know if this is enjoyable in the comments or what you’d like to see change!

Share