Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
10hEdited

“It also requires courage from leaders”, something you have already proved with your leadership, Adam. Let’s hope it’s contagious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Laura Pauli's avatar
Laura Pauli
10h

please run for president! 🙏🏻🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
163 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture