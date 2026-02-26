Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
15h

All I can say is: What a putz! I can't wait until this guy and his whole corrupt administration is out. Please, show up to vote and vote blue!

Reply
Share
8 replies
Ruth Birch's avatar
Ruth Birch
15h

They call him God? He is the farthest thing from God. Satan is closer because he is upfront about his evilness. People what is it going to take to have your eyes opened to this conman fraud????

Reply
Share
4 replies
173 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture