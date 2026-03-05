Adam Kinzinger

Randy River
5h

Thanks for this very detailed and well though-out analysis. And your characterization of the people in the "Leadership" section is spot-on!

Johan
5hEdited

Democrats have momentum. GOP has money. Policy agenda matters. All true if we’re operating in a functioning democracy where elections proceed on schedule and votes get counted.

But Trump just demonstrated he launches wars without congressional authorization, operates with gutted institutions, and faces zero accountability. Barbara Walter documented the playbook: provoke retaliation to justify emergency powers, potentially delay elections.

Should we proceed to analyze 2026 as if that threat is theoretical rather than operational doctrine proven through Venezuela and Iran?

The gap: All this careful strategy about vision, leadership, and policy assumes the mechanisms that enable electoral accountability still function. Congress didn’t stop the Iran war. Courts didn’t constrain executive overreach. International law didn’t matter.

If those constraints failed there, why assume electoral constraints hold here?

I hope Kinzinger’s right that vision and momentum overcome money. But planning for midterms as normal democratic competition while Trump operates under authoritarian rules is strategic malpractice.

The real question isn’t “what’s the Democratic agenda”, it’s “will there be a functioning election for that agenda to matter in?”

