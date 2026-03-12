Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
15h

Thank you for finally saying something about this. Your thoughts are exactly how I feel. I don’t want anyone telling me how to worship.

Reply
Share
2 replies
ZoeAnn Yussman's avatar
ZoeAnn Yussman
15h

This is frightening! I am appalled that Trump and Christian are even used in the same sentence…is this really what Jesus would do??? Jesus really meant it when He said Love thy neighbor!

Reply
Share
2 replies
159 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture