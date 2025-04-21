Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Purfeerst's avatar
Beth Purfeerst
Apr 21

Thank you Adam, your tenacity and commitment is a model to be aspired to by so many of the fearful and cowardly. Your encouragement to those that follow you is a gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelley Kajdasz's avatar
Kelley Kajdasz
Apr 21

Thank you, Adam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
230 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture