When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the free world did something extraordinary: it froze about $250 billion in Russian state assets sitting in Western banks. That money was meant to finance Putin’s ambitions — and it’s been sitting idle ever since, a mountain of stolen capital waiting for purpose. Now it’s time to put it to work.

Imagine a plan where $2 billion of those frozen Russian funds are released to Ukraine every day, strictly for defense and weapons purchases and infrastructure investment — continuing until Russia stops the war or the entire fund is exhausted. Every day Putin continues his aggression, he effectively bankrolls the strengthening of the army that’s defeating him. This idea isn’t about revenge. It’s about rebalancing the cost of war — making the aggressor pay in both blood and treasure.

Putin’s record on ceasefires reads like a case study in deceit. Over and over, he’s rejected or sabotaged peace efforts — not because he wanted to negotiate, but because he wanted to reload. In February and March of 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Belarus and Turkey. Moscow shifted its demands mid-talk, insisting on “neutralization” of Ukraine and effectively ending the discussions. A few weeks later, during the Easter truce proposal in April 2022, Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid. Putin’s government flatly refused. In July 2023, at the Russia-Africa summit, Putin again dismissed calls for a ceasefire, saying he “could not stop fighting while under attack.” By May 2025, he had rebuffed yet another international peace plan — this one backed by multiple European leaders — offering only vague “talks” on his terms while continuing missile strikes on civilian areas. For all his talk about peace, Putin’s pattern is clear: ceasefires are tactical pauses, never genuine restraint.

Now consider the logic of the $2 billion-per-day plan. Each day the Kremlin keeps fighting, Ukraine receives more weapons, more ammunition, more training, and more drones. The funds would come from Russia’s own frozen assets — its sovereign wealth, central bank reserves, and oligarch holdings parked in Western jurisdictions. If disbursed over time, that pool could sustain Ukraine for over four months of continuous daily funding — or longer, if calibrated weekly or monthly. Every single day of continued war becomes a $2 billion gift to Ukraine’s defense industry, a direct and measurable cost for Putin’s obstinacy. And because the plan is conditional — it stops the moment Russia halts its aggression — it provides a clear, simple incentive structure: end the war, or keep paying for your enemy’s strength.

Russia is already paying dearly in human lives. Western intelligence estimates suggest roughly 1,000 Russian troops are killed or wounded every day. Equipment losses — tanks, artillery, and aircraft — have hollowed out much of the conventional Russian army. Layer on top of that a financial bleed of $2 billion per day, and the Kremlin faces an unmistakable message: the longer you fight, the weaker you become. Each extra day of war strengthens Ukraine’s defense capacity and accelerates Russia’s decline — militarily, economically, and politically. It’s the opposite of what Putin hoped for. He bet that time would wear down Ukraine and the West. Instead, time would become his most expensive enemy.

The mechanism could be simple and transparent. A coalition of allied nations — G7 members, the EU, and others — could create an international trust fund administered by an independent board. Each day, $2 billion from Russia’s frozen assets would be converted into assistance for Ukraine: purchasing munitions, air defense systems, vehicles, and reconstruction materials. The process would be fully auditable, ensuring the money is used only for defense and survival. The flow would continue until either the war ends or the fund runs dry. This approach transforms passive sanctions into active deterrence. It flips the script: frozen money becomes a weapon of accountability.

Putin understands force and cost. The $2 billion-a-day plan speaks both languages. Right now, Moscow’s calculus is built on endurance — the belief that he can outlast Western willpower. But if every additional day of war directly funds Ukraine’s military, Russia’s endurance becomes self-destructive. For a man obsessed with control, that’s the ultimate loss of leverage.

This isn’t vengeance; it’s justice. The assets were seized because of Russia’s aggression — they rightfully belong to those defending against it. And strategically, it signals to future aggressors that seizing territory comes with catastrophic, measurable costs. A global norm could emerge: when you invade, your frozen funds become the means of your defeat. That’s the kind of deterrent the 21st century needs — automatic, lawful, and devastatingly effective.

Vladimir Putin’s war is already costing Russia thousands of lives a day. It’s time it also costs him billions. If the free world has the courage to act, the math will do the talking: every day of invasion equals $2 billion less for Russia, and $2 billion more for Ukraine’s freedom. End the war, and the payments stop. Keep fighting, and watch your empire pay for its own undoing.

