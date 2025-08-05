Interview With Pam Hemphill

Today, I sat down for an unfiltered conversation with Pam Hemphill—a name some recognize, but few truly understand. Pam is a recovering addict, a former counselor, and a January 6er who served time in prison. She's also someone who’s been open about her regrets, her journey, and the manipulation she feels from the MAGA movement, and has pro-actively REJECTED Trump’s pardon.

We dig into hard questions—about accountability, redemption, and what it means to change your mind in a polarized world, and what it means to leave your tribe. Pam’s story is raw, real, and worth listening to.

