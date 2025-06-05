I’m on the road headed to Washington DC to speak at the Veteran’s protest tomorrow, otherwise I would be obligated to do a super emergency holy crap video. Instead we just need to settle for a quick post.

What you are watching in the Elon Vs Trump fallout is exactly what almost everyone predicted would happen, but this is like a nuclear bomb in its rapidity and expansion. As of this post, Trump has threatened to cut off all of Elons government contracts, and Elon announced that Trump is in the Epstein files. I just can’t even…. You know… describe it.

Here’s the thing. What you are seeing is two massive egos clashing, this is absolutely NOT some awakening by Elon or Trump. They both remain, as of now, the opponents to Democracy. Democrats must resist the temptation to embrace Musk, unless there is a genuine conversion…. Which I don’t see.

Also it’s important to remember that in Trump world, all is forgiven relatively quickly and easily. There is no doubt Elon is emotional right now and lashing out. When he gets a ketamine infusion… or gets off of it, will he come back to Trump and beg forgiveness? Maybe. In which case ever Democrat praising Elon will immediately regret it.

This is undoubtedly good. I don’t want to rain on a parade… but caution and realism needs exercised here in the opening phases of this war.

I will have more to say in the weekend video! For now, enjoy the fireworks!

Adam

