Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
May 1

What is the best way to put more pressure on Republican Senators/Reps to begin showing some courage and standing up to Trump? How do we make it known that they're not going to get their seats back if they keep up the capitulation with Trump?

How can we call them out nationally, for example, when we have protests?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Brandon Platz's avatar
Brandon Platz
May 1

Can members of the Trump administration be arrested by U.S. Marshals/other mechanisms if they are found to be in contempt of court in regard to continuing to defy federal/Supreme Court?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
418 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture