“Central bank independence isn’t a luxury. It’s an economic safeguard.”

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas tied to his testimony before Congress last year. Powell said the subpoenas stem from his June testimony regarding the Fed’s renovation of its historic Washington headquarters. He made clear that, in his view, this action is not really about construction costs or routine oversight. It is about pressure. Specifically, it is about intimidating the Federal Reserve into lowering interest rates in line with political demands rather than economic reality.

That is an extraordinary thing for a sitting Fed chair to have to say out loud. It is also an extraordinary moment for the country.

Powell emphasized that he respects the rule of law and the importance of accountability in a democracy. But he also made clear that this legal threat must be understood in context. The White House has repeatedly and publicly demanded that the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. Powell has repeatedly declined to do so when inflation data and economic indicators did not justify it. Now, suddenly, the Fed is facing a grand jury subpoena related to testimony that had nothing to do with monetary policy itself. Taken together, the message is hard to miss.

To understand why this is so dangerous, it helps to remember why the Federal Reserve was designed the way it was. The Fed is not supposed to be an arm of the presidency. It is not supposed to follow the political calendar. Congress intentionally gave it independence so it could make decisions about interest rates, inflation, and employment based on data and long-term economic health, not short-term political gain.

That independence is not academic. It is one of the core reasons the United States has maintained relative price stability and global financial credibility for decades. Raising interest rates to fight inflation is often unpopular. Lowering them too quickly can feel good in the moment but fuel inflation that hurts working families, retirees, and anyone living on fixed income. Politicians, especially those facing elections, are almost always tempted to favor lower rates regardless of long-term consequences. The Fed exists precisely to resist that temptation.

If the Federal Reserve becomes politicized, the risks are immediate and real. Markets begin to doubt whether monetary policy is grounded in economics or in pressure. The dollar weakens. Inflation expectations rise. Borrowing costs become more volatile. Ordinary Americans pay the price through higher costs of living and economic instability. Central bank independence is not a luxury. It is an economic safeguard.

That is why Powell’s response matters. He has served under presidents of both parties. He has consistently stressed that Fed decisions must be driven by evidence, not by who is yelling the loudest. Even now, facing legal threats, he has said he will continue to carry out his responsibilities based on the Fed’s dual mandate: price stability and maximum employment. He has made clear that he will not be intimidated.

But the timing makes this even more troubling. Powell’s term as Fed chair is set to expire soon. The idea that a sitting Fed chair could face a grand jury subpoena under circumstances he describes as politically motivated is without modern precedent. Even if nothing ultimately comes of it, the signal it sends is chilling. It tells future Fed chairs that resisting political pressure could carry personal legal risk. That alone is enough to weaken independence.

Supporters of the investigation argue that it is simply about transparency and accountability over a costly renovation project. And accountability always matters. But that argument ignores the broader institutional damage being done. There are many ways to conduct oversight. Turning the machinery of criminal investigation toward an independent central bank chair, in the middle of an intense political fight over interest rates, crosses a line.

This is how institutional erosion happens. Not all at once, but through normalization. Through the quiet acceptance of actions that would once have been unthinkable. The real issue here is not Jerome Powell as an individual. It is the precedent being set. If monetary policy decisions can be punished indirectly through legal intimidation, the Federal Reserve cannot function as intended. Independence becomes theoretical rather than real.

Powell’s resolve is admirable. But institutions should not have to rely on personal courage alone. They require guardrails. Once those guardrails are weakened, rebuilding them is far harder than tearing them down.

The stakes could not be higher. Interest rates affect mortgages, credit cards, business investment, job creation, and retirement savings. A politicized Fed would make all of those more fragile. Global investors watch this closely. So do authoritarian regimes that would love to point to American institutions and say, “See, they’re no different.”

This moment demands clarity. The Federal Reserve must remain independent. Full stop. Not because it is infallible, but because the alternative is far worse. Economic stability depends on it. Democratic resilience depends on it.

Jerome Powell understands that. Markets understand that. The American economy understands that. The question now is whether our political system still does.

