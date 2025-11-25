Video for paid members at bottom

Kalshi, the so-called “prediction market” that lets people place bets on everything from interest rates to election outcomes, is now venturing into far more dangerous territory: wagers on the behavior of individual members of Congress. It’s one thing to bet on who will win an election; it’s another to bet on how a single lawmaker will vote, where they will travel, or how they will act in their official capacity. That crosses a line from speculation into a marketplace for corruption.

People often worry about members of Congress trading stocks, but this is far worse. This is the creation of a private casino where the chips are congressional decisions and the house is cheering for volatility. Recently, Kalshi hosted bets on who would be the first senator to visit Syria. It also ran markets on how each individual member of Congress would vote on releasing the Epstein files. Think about what that means: you can now gamble on a lawmaker’s specific behavior, and the lawmaker themselves—or anyone with inside knowledge—could profit from it.

When I was in Congress, there were countless votes where the public or pundits assumed I’d go one way but I chose another. Imagine a scenario where the betting market was 90–10 that I’d vote “yes,” and I intended to vote “no.” If I quietly put $1,000 on myself voting no, I could walk away with $10,000 simply for doing what I was already going to do. That’s not hypothetical—it’s basic math. This system essentially invites public officials, staff, donors, or anyone in the orbit of power to cash in on privileged information. We already struggle with stock-trading scandals; this is an even cleaner, easier avenue for corruption.

Look at a real example. Clay Higgins was the only member of Congress to vote “no” on releasing the Epstein files. Anyone who bet that he’d break from the pack would have made a huge profit—around ten times their money. And if Higgins himself, or an aide, or a friend had placed that bet? There would be no real oversight, no audit, no mechanism to catch it. We are relying entirely on the honor system in a town not exactly known for its surplus of honor.

And this risk isn’t limited to Congress. Before recent tariff announcements, betting odds on Kalshi shifted in ways that strongly suggest insider knowledge—big moves before any public release. That raises a chilling question: are White House insiders gambling on policy decisions before they’re announced?

Adding to the absurdity, Donald Trump Jr. serves as a “strategic advisor” to the company. We now have the son of the president—plugged into sensitive conversations and possessing direct access to the most powerful people in government—working with a platform that profits when political insiders gamble on government actions. The conflicts of interest aren’t subtle. They’re radioactive.

This is not a theoretical risk. This is a blueprint for legalized corruption. If a single member of Congress, a single staffer, or a single White House aide is tempted, the entire integrity of the decision-making process is compromised. Members of Congress should not be stock tickers. They shouldn’t be horses at a racetrack. And they sure as hell shouldn’t be part of a gambling parlor run by political operatives and quietly exploited by insiders.

We already have a crisis of trust in American institutions. Allowing a platform that turns congressional behavior into a betting opportunity is gasoline on that fire. This goes beyond ethics—it strikes directly at the legitimacy of representative government.

Congress should regulate this space immediately and aggressively, or better yet, ban political behavior markets outright. Prediction markets on broad economic indicators are one thing. But markets on the conduct of individual public officials are a corruption time bomb, and it’s already ticking.

Until lawmakers act, Kalshi will remain what it is: a casino built on insider advantage, conflict of interest, and the quiet temptation to sell out democracy for a quick payout.

It’s time to shut it down.

