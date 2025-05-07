Last night in DC, I had the honor of attending an awards ceremony for Brady Action, an organization tirelessly dedicated to reducing gun violence in America. The focus was on finding common ground to reduce gun violence, even if we may not agree on every solution…progress is progress. In 2022 I voted along with a dozen other Republicans for the SAFER communities act, which closed loopholes, strengthened background checks, spent more on mental health, and many other things. As a result, gun violence, though still too high, is somewhat down. More needs to be done. Last night, however, was a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, there are people still fighting the good fight. They’ve faced setbacks, no doubt, but they understand something critical – mountains aren’t moved in a single day, or even a single year. They are shifted over decades of determined effort, stone by stone, until the landscape is forever changed.

It’s easy to get worn down in today’s political climate. I get it, and I feel it too. I’m not immune, I’m not superman, and I have the same emotions. The noise is relentless, the stakes are high, and the victories can feel too small for the big ole battles we’re waging. But the truth is, every generation has faced its own defining test. Our founders, against impossible odds, broke free from an empire to create a republic that respected human dignity and the rule of law. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor – and some paid that price in full.

Throughout our history, Americans have stood up when called. They stormed the beaches of Normandy, marched across the frozen landscape of Korea, and fought their way through the jungles of Vietnam. They stared down oppression in Selma and spoke truth to power in the streets of Washington. And in the years after 9/11, a new generation took up the mantle, facing a ruthless enemy in the mountains of Afghanistan, the deserts of Iraq, and the sprawling cities of the Middle East. They defended freedom, fought extremism, and sacrificed their peace of mind so that others could live without fear. I know this generation well – I was part of it. I’ve seen firsthand the courage it takes to stand against the darkness and say, ‘Not on my watch.’

Now, the fight has landed in our hands. We are the ones who must decide whether this republic stands or falls. We cannot be the generation that lets this grand experiment fail.

But here’s the thing – we also need to pace ourselves. A marathon is not won in the first mile. It’s okay to take a breath, to recharge, to find moments of peace and joy along the way. Don’t let the darkness of the times steal your light. Enjoy your family, cherish your friends, and remember that life isn’t just about the battles – it’s also about the moments that make those battles worth fighting.

We’re playing the long game here. That means taking care of yourself so you can stay in the fight. It means finding those moments of hope, like the one I felt at that awards ceremony, where I saw the sparks of change in the eyes of people who refuse to give up. They know, as I do, that this is a generational effort, and we are the torchbearers for those who will come after us.

So, let’s keep pushing. Let’s keep calling out corruption, holding the line for democracy, and defending the principles that bind us together as Americans. But let’s also take time to breathe, to live, and to remind ourselves why we do this in the first place.

History will look back on this era and judge us by our resolve. We are the stewards of this great experiment, and we will not be the ones to let it slip away. Stand tall, stay strong, and keep your head up.

Onward.

