Remember when Attorney General Pam Bondi first tried to make the Jeffrey Epstein problem go away?

The date was February 27, 2025. Donald Trump had campaigned on a promise to force the federal government to release all the evidence it had gathered in its investigation of the interstate pedophile. Bondi delivered what she clearly hoped would satisfy public demand: a little more than 200 pages. Flight logs. A contact book. Redacted names of victims.

That was that.

Only it wasn’t.

Ten months later, the Department of Justice—forced into action by Congress—has announced that there are at least 5.2 million pages under review. Yes, million. Hundreds of lawyers have been diverted from other work to comb through the material. This comes after the release of roughly 100,000 pages when the congressionally mandated deadline arrived in mid-December. Among those documents were photographs of Donald Trump with Epstein and additional private jet flight logs further documenting their relationship.

Epstein and Trump were close for more than a decade, spanning the 1990s and early 2000s. During that time—and well after—Epstein was widely known for surrounding himself with young women, some of them underage, who gave him “massages.” Trump and Epstein traveled together, socialized openly, and even held a private beauty pageant complete with a swimsuit competition, during which they judged the contestants.

In 2006, Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. (This was after his falling-out with Trump.) He was arrested in Florida, pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges, received an 18-month sentence, served a fraction of it, and was registered as a sex offender.

After his release, Epstein resumed his activities almost immediately. With the help of his assistant and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, he recruited a steady stream of young women and girls to perform sex acts. More than 1,000 victims were trafficked in this operation, many lured by promises of money, modeling careers, or access to powerful people.

Despite his notoriety, Epstein remained welcome in elite circles. His friends included Bill Clinton, former Harvard president Lawrence Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Britain’s Prince Andrew, filmmaker Woody Allen, and Trump’s former campaign manager—and now political activist—Steve Bannon.

Accountability finally arrived in 2019, when Epstein was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges and jailed in Manhattan. Four weeks later, on August 10, he was found dead, having hanged himself with a bedsheet.

Given Epstein’s crimes and his powerful associates, his death ignited a wildfire of conspiracy theories. Trump’s MAGA movement became fixated on the idea that prominent Democrats were involved in Epstein’s crimes—and that Epstein was murdered to protect them. Many also believed the Biden administration had orchestrated a cover-up.

Trump leaned into the hysteria. On the campaign trail, he promised to release the DOJ’s Epstein files if elected. After his victory came five weeks of silence, followed by Bondi’s paltry document dump. In the months that followed, scrutiny shifted—inevitably—to Trump himself.

The Wall Street Journal published a lewd birthday card Trump had drawn for Epstein. A congressional committee later released a note written by Epstein stating plainly: “Trump knew about the girls.” In November, Congress gave the administration 30 days to turn over everything.

Which brings us to today.

According to DOJ officials, new troves of Epstein documents keep being “discovered” in various locations, including the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The claim that there are now 5.2 million pages is either an astonishing display of incompetence—which is entirely plausible for this administration—or evidence that the files contain material that would, at minimum, embarrass Trump and, at worst, implicate him in Epstein’s crimes.

And yet, we’re told not to worry about it. On CNN, Kevin O’Leary recently dismissed the entire affair, claiming that Americans simply don’t care about Jeffrey Epstein.

That is spectacularly wrong.

If there is one issue that has cut cleanly across ideological, partisan, and cultural lines, it is this one. Americans may disagree about taxes, immigration, foreign policy, and culture wars—but they overwhelmingly agree that the rich and powerful should not be able to traffic children, evade justice, and then rely on the government to bury the evidence. From MAGA diehards to progressives, from libertarians to apolitical voters, the demand is the same: release the files and tell the truth.

Trump may be among the ten individuals federal investigators identified as potential “co-conspirators.” A few names have become public, including Maxwell’s, who was convicted and now sits in prison. You’ll recall that a senior Justice Department official—and former Trump lawyer—attempted to calm public outrage by interviewing Maxwell and announcing that she had cleared the president. The effort failed spectacularly.

Soon, Trump will reach the one-year mark of his presidency. He has committed countless outrages, but none compares to the cover-up surrounding the Epstein case. The documents will likely continue to dribble out as lawyers redact victims’ private information. Will references to the president be blacked out as well?

Given everything we’ve seen so far, we should expect exactly that.

The only certainty is this: we cannot trust these people. And that is why the Epstein case is never going away.

