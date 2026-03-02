Adam Kinzinger

animallover83709
15h

All this not to mention another great distraction from the Epstein nitty gritty.

Johan
15h

Europe’s response to the US-Israel strikes on Iran tells you everything.

They’re not silent because they don’t have opinions, they’re silent the way you go silent when someone on the street pulls out a knife and starts talking to themselves (I’m from chicago, I’ve seen this happen). You don’t engage. You cross the street. You make sure your own house is locked.

The United States has become that person, and Europe is backing away with the quiet, deliberate calm of someone who has stopped expecting the situation to resolve itself.

The strategic irony is that this accelerates exactly what Russia feared most:

A Europe that stops outsourcing its security and starts building its own.

Every reckless U.S. move: launching a major combat operation against Iran while actively in nuclear negotiations with them, without allied consultation; is another argument for European defense autonomy. Russia bet on Western fragmentation. What it may get instead is a Europe that finally takes itself seriously, no longer anchored to an unpredictable partner.

The honest bottom line: America has spent the credibility it accumulated over 80 years in roughly 18 months. And Europe’s careful silence isn’t diplomatic caution…it’s what you sound like when you’ve stopped expecting someone to return to who they were.

