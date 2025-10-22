Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis McAtee's avatar
Dennis McAtee
3h

Adam, please spare us and don't display her picture next time you report on her. It spoils my coffee time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
3h

The cast of Looney Tunes characters is amazingly bizarre and disgustingly despicable. They are too over the top to be taken seriously by anyone other than the naga cultists. Yet here we are, as a nation, dealing with them and the fallout they cause. It’s a sorry state of affairs so the lasting detrimental consequences for us all, even globally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture