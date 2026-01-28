Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TLM's avatar
TLM
2h

No one with a heart will watch this unnecessary, selfish and greedy documentary. It's embarrassing to have her as a first lady.

Reply
Share
Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

While Minneapolis mourned Alex Pretti, the wanna-be dictator threw a $75 million gala for his mail-order bride from Slovenia, a woman who pocketed $28 million to star in her own vanity documentary, funded by Bezos while he begs for government contracts.

Champagne in the East Room. Bodies in Minneapolis streets. Marie Antoinette energy from a regime that just showed us Argentina’s playbook. Eva Perón at least pretended to care about the poor.

This is what authoritarian kleptocracy looks like: the family gets rich ($1.8 billion in one year), the paramilitaries get immunity, the people get bullets.

—- Johan

Reply
Share
2 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture